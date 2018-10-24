Wednesday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have placed offensive lineman Jordan Devey and linebacker Terrance Smith on injured reserve as part of a series of roster moves. The Chiefs also promoted center James Murray and tight end Deon Yelder to the 53-man roster and signed offensive tackle Pace Murphy and linebacker Raymond Davison to the practice squad.

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State took a blowout win over Oklahoma State into its bye week. Now, the Wildcats are back to work as they try to continue their momentum with a trip to No. 8 Oklahoma. The Wildcats have fared well against the Sooners after a week off over the years, though coach Bill Snyder said he doesn’t expect that track record to make much difference Saturday.

UNDATED (AP) — Iowa State is fresh off a much-needed bye week and seemingly set up for a strong finish after a 3-3 start. The biggest reason for the optimism is a defense playing as well as any in the Big 12. Iowa State has held each of its six opponents below their season average in points scored. The Cyclones will face a big challenge at home Saturday against Texas Tech, one of the top offenses in the nation.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU receiver and standout returner KaVontae Turpin has been dismissed from the team after a second charge surfaced following his weekend arrest on an assault charge for an alleged altercation with his girlfriend. Coach Gary Patterson says Turpin is no longer with the Horned Frogs and such incidents will not be tolerated.

National Headlines

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox took Game 1 of the World Series last night by downing the Los Angeles Dodgers, 8-4. Pinch-hitter Eduardo Nunez belted a three-run homer to cap the scoring, J.D. Martinez delivered a pair of RBI hits and Andrew Benintendi was 4-for-5 with an RBI single and three runs scored. Losing pitcher Clayton Kershaw was reached for five runs and seven hits in just four-plus innings.

UNDATED (AP) — The New Orleans Saints have acquired cornerback Eli Apple from the New York Giants for a fourth-round pick in 2019 and a seventh-rounder in 2020. Apple was taken 10th overall out of Ohio State in the 2016 draft. He has 23 tackles and one forced fumble this season. Apple leaves a 1-6 team and goes to the 5-1 Saints, who will face the Vikings on Sunday in a matchup of division leaders.

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen is returning to the team today after being out for the past month for a mental health evaluation. The three-time Pro Bowl selection left the team late last month after a series of events that included a welfare check at a hospital. A police report described erratic behavior that included a threat of violence at a downtown Minneapolis hotel and a text message to his wife referencing suicide.

Tuesday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final Boston 8 L-A Dodgers 4

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final OT Detroit 133 Philadelphia 132

Final New Orleans 116 L.A. Clippers 109

Final Denver 126 Sacramento 112