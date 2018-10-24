UPDATE: Kansas man dies after SUV rollover accident

GEARY COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Wednesday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway patrol reported a 2000 Chevy Silverado driven by David L. Sutton, 70, Clay Center, was southbound on U.S. 77 a mile south of the Kansas 82 Junction.

The SUV traveled off the roadway to the right. The driver overcorrected, back on the roadway, traveled off the road to the west and rolled.

Sutton was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP