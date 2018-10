Thursday Weather

Thursday Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 57. South wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 42. Calm wind becoming west around 6 mph after midnight.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 69. Northwest wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 72.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy.

Sunday Night Clear, with a low around 35.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 62.

Monday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Tuesday Night A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Wednesday A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.