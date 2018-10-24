Thursday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Info-Tracks” – An award-winning, highly produced interview program that includes nationally recognized experts who present unbiased, factual and timely information that you can use.

9A-10A Trading Post hosted by John O’Connor

10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory – “Newsmakers”

11A-11:30 County Edition hosted by Steve Webster. Gusts include Community Case Manager Casey Rowland with 20th Judicial Services.

11:30-Noon “Focus on Stafford County” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Stafford County Economic Development Director Carolyn Dunn who will talk about the opening of the Stafford County Market earlier this month and the ongoing water issue for irrigators in central Kansas.

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-9P ESPN Radio – “Spain & Fitz”

9P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”