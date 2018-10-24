State High School Football Brackets

Thursday, October 25

8-Man Division I West Bracket

South Gray (3-5) @ Central Plains (8-0)

Macksville (4-4) @ Ness City (6-2)

Trego (4-4) @ Clifton-Clyde (8-0)

Hill City (6-3) @ Hoxie (7-1)

Moundridge (3-5) @ Hodgeman County (7-1)

Spearville (6-2) @ Little River (7-1)

Stockton (3-6) @ St. Francis (8-0)

Wichita County (6-2) @ Victoria (6-2)

8-Man Division II West Bracket

Tri-Plains (4-4) @ Osborne (7-1)

Sylvan-Lucas (5-3) @ Wallace County (3-5)

Satanta (4-4) @ South Barber (7-0-1)

South Haven (4-4) @ Stafford (6-2)

Thunder Ridge (5-3) @ Dighton (6-2)

Greeley County (4-4) @ Northern Valley (6-2)

Pretty Prairie (4-4) @ Otis-Bison (6-1-1)

Ingalls (3-5) @ Central Christian (6-2)

6-Man Playoffs

Cheylin (4-2) @ Pawnee Heights (6-1)

Thursday schedule for teams not in playoff field

St. John (0-8) @ Kiowa County (3-5)

Pratt-Skyline (2-6) @ Kinsley (2-6)

Burrton (0-8) @ Chase (1-7)

Wilson (1-7) @ Wheatland-Grinnell (1-7)

Friday, October 26

Class 5A West Bracket

Salina South @ Wichita Northwest (8-0)

Wichita Heights (4-4) @ Emporia (4-4)

Newton (3-5) @ Bishop-Carroll (6-2)

Goddard-Eisenhower (3-5) @ Salina Central (6-2)

Liberal (1-7) @ Maize (7-1)

Andover (3-5) @ Maize South (5-3)

Valley Center (3-5) @ Great Bend (6-2)

Hays (3-5) @ Kapaun Mt. Carmel (6-2)

Class 2A West Bracket

Garden Plains (5-3) @ Douglas (7-1)

Belle Plaine (4-4) @ Hutch Trinity (7-1)

Ellsworth (2-6) @ Cimarron (7-1)

Sterling (3-5) @ Hoisington (6-2)

Eureka (3-5) @ Conway Springs (8-0)

Chaparral (6-2) @ Fredonia (5-3)

SW Heights (2-6) @ Phillipsburg (8-0)

Norton (4-4) @ Lakin (7-1)

Class 3A West Bracket

Cheney (2-6) @ Smoky Valley (8-0)

Hesston (5-3) @ Wichita Collegiate (6-2)

Concordia (3-6) @ Pratt (8-0)

Kingman (3-6) @ Colby (7-1)

Halstead (5-3) @ Andale (8-0)

Clearwater (4-4) @ Chapman (6-2)

Nickerson (2-6) @ Scott City (8-0)

Beloit (5-3) @ Hugoton (4-4)

Class 1A West Bracket

Oakley (3-5) @ Smith Center (7-1)

Sacred Heart (3-5) @ Ellis (3-5)

Sedgwick (7-1) – Bye

Meade (3-5) @ Syracuse (4-3)

Republic County (0-8) @ Plainville (6-2)

La Crosse (3-5) @ Ell-Saline (6-2)

Sublette (0-8) @ Elkhart (7-0)

Stanton County (2-6) @ Inman (5-3)

Friday Schedule for teams not in playoff field

Larned (0-8) @ Russell (2-6)

Ellinwood (3-5) @ Minneapolis (3-5)