State High School Football Brackets

Thursday, October 25
8-Man Division I West Bracket
South Gray (3-5) @ Central Plains (8-0)
Macksville (4-4) @ Ness City (6-2)
Trego (4-4) @ Clifton-Clyde (8-0)
Hill City (6-3) @ Hoxie (7-1)
Moundridge (3-5) @ Hodgeman County (7-1)
Spearville (6-2) @ Little River (7-1)
Stockton (3-6) @ St. Francis (8-0)
Wichita County (6-2) @ Victoria (6-2)
8-Man Division II West Bracket
Tri-Plains (4-4) @ Osborne (7-1)
Sylvan-Lucas (5-3) @ Wallace County (3-5)
Satanta (4-4) @ South Barber (7-0-1)
South Haven (4-4) @ Stafford (6-2)
Thunder Ridge (5-3) @ Dighton (6-2)
Greeley County (4-4) @ Northern Valley (6-2)
Pretty Prairie (4-4) @ Otis-Bison (6-1-1)
Ingalls (3-5) @ Central Christian (6-2)
6-Man Playoffs
Cheylin (4-2) @ Pawnee Heights (6-1)
Thursday schedule for teams not in playoff field
St. John (0-8) @ Kiowa County (3-5)
Pratt-Skyline (2-6) @ Kinsley (2-6)
Burrton (0-8) @ Chase (1-7)
Wilson (1-7) @ Wheatland-Grinnell (1-7)
Friday, October 26
Class 5A West Bracket
Salina South @ Wichita Northwest (8-0)
Wichita Heights (4-4) @ Emporia (4-4)
Newton (3-5) @ Bishop-Carroll (6-2)
Goddard-Eisenhower (3-5) @ Salina Central (6-2)
Liberal (1-7) @ Maize (7-1)
Andover (3-5) @ Maize South (5-3)
Valley Center (3-5) @ Great Bend (6-2)
Hays (3-5) @ Kapaun Mt. Carmel (6-2)
Class 2A West Bracket
Garden Plains (5-3) @ Douglas (7-1)
Belle Plaine (4-4) @ Hutch Trinity (7-1)
Ellsworth (2-6) @ Cimarron (7-1)
Sterling (3-5) @ Hoisington (6-2)
Eureka (3-5) @ Conway Springs (8-0)
Chaparral (6-2) @ Fredonia (5-3)
SW Heights (2-6) @ Phillipsburg (8-0)
Norton (4-4) @ Lakin (7-1)
Class 3A West Bracket
Cheney (2-6) @ Smoky Valley (8-0)
Hesston (5-3) @ Wichita Collegiate (6-2)
Concordia (3-6) @ Pratt (8-0)
Kingman (3-6) @ Colby (7-1)
Halstead (5-3) @ Andale (8-0)
Clearwater (4-4) @ Chapman (6-2)
Nickerson (2-6) @ Scott City (8-0)
Beloit (5-3) @ Hugoton (4-4)
Class 1A West Bracket
Oakley (3-5) @ Smith Center (7-1)
Sacred Heart (3-5) @ Ellis (3-5)
Sedgwick (7-1) – Bye
Meade (3-5) @ Syracuse (4-3)
Republic County (0-8) @ Plainville (6-2)
La Crosse (3-5) @ Ell-Saline (6-2)
Sublette (0-8) @ Elkhart (7-0)
Stanton County (2-6) @ Inman (5-3)
Friday Schedule for teams not in playoff field
Larned (0-8) @ Russell (2-6)
Ellinwood (3-5) @ Minneapolis (3-5)