Sheriff: 3 arrested on drug charges in Ness County

NESS COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating suspects after a drug arrest.

At approximately 7 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Ness County Sheriff’s Office went to 101 Ohio Avenue in Brownell to arrest Jonna Roop for an outstanding Trego County warrant.

When officers arrived, they located Jonna Roop preparing to get into a vehicle. Roop is wanted for failure to appear on narcotics violations and battery on law enforcement, according to a media release from the Ness County Sheriff’s Office. Roop was taken into custody on this warrant without further incident.

As a result of this contact, officers then took the driver of the vehicle, Noel Vohs, into custody for possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

In addition, officers spoke to Virginia A. Roop at a nearby camper. While speaking with her, officers were able to locate suspected illegal substances and paraphernalia in the camper, the sheriff’s office said. Virginia Roop was taken into custody for distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. It was later discovered she also had a Missouri warrant for possession of controlled substances. She awaits extradition pending the Ness County case.

Jonna Roop was transported to the Trego County jail. Noel Vohs was transported to the Ness County jail and held in lieu of bond at $25,000. Virginia Roop was transported to the Ness County jail and held in lieu of bond at $50,000.

“The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Kansas Highway Patrol in the arrests of these subjects. We appreciate their help,” the sheriff’s office said in a release. “All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Formal charges are pending through the Ness County Attorney. This investigation is ongoing and additional arrests may occur.”