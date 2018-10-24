Redesigned disc golf course is open for play in Great Bend

The grand reopening of the disc golf course at Veteran’s Memorial Park included challenges, a tournament, a “how to clinic”, and a ribbon cutting. The event Tuesday afternoon in Great Bend was to celebrate the redesigned course with 18 tees, new tee boxes, and baskets.

Jeremy, Rusco, a Great Bend native and owner of Dynamic Discs, was on hand with the Dynamic Discs Mobile Store.

Jeremy Rusco Audio

Rusco started Dynamic Discs in 2005 in Emporia and since then the company has emerged as a leading brand for disc golf.

The disc golf course at Vet’s Park was designed in 2005 as well and the redesign was intended to make the course more inviting and challenging.

Jeremy Rusco Audio

Eric McCabe, professional disc golf world champion, engineered the redesign and stated the course needed to be tweaked to make it more challenging and make use of the existing obstacles more.

Eric McCabe Audio

The Golden Belt Community Foundation awarded the Great Bend Recreation Commission $41,047 to help with the disc golf project and for new toddler playground equipment in the southeast corner of Vet’s Park.

The Recreation Commission will be hosting a fall disc golf tournament on October 28 for all novice and junior divisions. The Great Bend Flyers Club will be hosting an Open Disc Golf Tournament on November 11.