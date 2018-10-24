Jurors now deciding case of Kansas boy encased in concrete

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Jurors deciding the fate of a man accused of killing a 3-year-old boy found encased in concrete were shown photos and video of the child chained up in the basement of his rental home in Kansas.

The judge sent the jury home Tuesday evening without a verdict after deliberations began that afternoon in the first-degree murder trial of 41-year-old Stephen Bodine. He’s accused in the May 2017 death of Evan Brewer.

Prosecutors called dozens of witnesses and presented more than 550 pieces of evidence over six days, including what’s left of the concrete tomb found in the rental home where the boy lived with his mother and Bodine in Wichita.

The defense rested its case without calling witnesses.

Bodine faces charges of child abuse and aggravated child endangerment, along with other crimes related to a threat against the boy’s biological father.

