Police secure gun found in student’s vehicle near Kan. high school

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement and officials at USD 305 are investigating report of a weapon in the possession of a student.

According to a letter sent to parents, Salina South High School Principal Curtis Stevens said the weapon was located in a student’s vehicle parked off campus. Police found and secured it.

“The safety of our students and staff is our number one priority and we will continue to be vigilant and encourage reports of any safety concerns,” wrote Stevens.

Authorities have not reported the type of weapon involved in this incident.

There was no reported disruption to the school day.