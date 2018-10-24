Police: Felon arrested for fatal fight at Kansas motel

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 4a.m. Monday, police responded to a shooting at the Delux Inn, 8401 W. Kellogg in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Officers located 43-year-old Jackie Jerome of Wichita with multiple gunshots to his body. Jerome was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Police have arrested 22-year-old Cory Bentley of Wichita on charges of first degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm by a felon in connection with the shooting.

The investigation revealed Bentley and other individuals arrived at the hotel, a disturbance ensued between Bentley and Jerome when Bentley fired multiple times from a handgun, striking Jerome.

Bentley has previous convictions for theft, burglary and flee or attempt to elude law enforcement, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.

This was not a random incident. This is Wichita’s 41st homicide for 2018, according to Davidson.

