Panthers stun #1 seed Salina Central

They had to win a play-in game just to be part of the 5A bracket and now the Great Bend Panther Soccer team is one win away from playing for the right to be in the 5A State Tournament.

Dani Franco scored two goals and Chiny Sanchez scored the game winner on an assist from Franco with seven minutes left to give the Panthers a 3-2 win over Salina Central on Tuesday in the Regional semi-finals at Salina Stadium.

The Panthers, who beat Newton 4-1 on Monday, still had gas in the tank on Tuesday as they rallied from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to pick up the win.

The Mustangs came into the game as West bracket’s #1 seed but end their season with a record of 13-4. The Panthers improve to 8-10 overall and will now face 10-7 Salina South on Thursday in a game that will once again be played at Salina Stadium. The winner of the game will play on Saturday for the right to advance to the 5A State Tournament in Topeka next week.