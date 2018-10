OCTOBER 24, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

Studio Line 9AM – 10AM: 620-792-2479

FOR SALE: 7′ POOL TABLE (COIN OPERATED). 785-324-1568

FOR SALE: CRAFT KITS 5 YR. + 620-786-4274

FOR SALE: 3HP TRASH WATER PUMP (NEW) W/FITTINGS. 620-797-5888

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, BATHROOM SINK (NEW). 3 INTERCOMS. WANTED: FEMALE COCKATIEL. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: LIGHT BLUE SWIVEL CHAIRS, 3 YR KENMORE WASHER, DINETTE SET. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: BATTERY PAK FOR A WORX ELECTRIC MOWER. WANTED: A SEAL/ FOR A 350 SMALL BLOCK 1976 COACHMEN MOTOR HOME. 620-639-1770

FOR SALE: 4 16″ ALUMINUM STOCK WHEELS FOR A CHEVY PU. 620-617-2194

FOR SALE: YARDMAN RIDING MOWER 42″ W/MULCHING BAG. 620-804-3259 AFTER 2PM

FOR SALE: 5 STORM DOORS, STORM WINDOWS, BLACK & DECKER FOOD PROCESSOR. 620-617-9083

WANTED: SMALL CENTRIFUGE HAND CRANK OR ELECTRIC. 620-792-6883

FOR SALE: 4 215/65/16 TIRES, 2001 FORD CROWN VICTORIA, TAILGATE FOR 2004/2010 GMC PU. 620-282-7708

FOR SALE: ATHLON RIFLE SCOPE, CENTER POINT RIFLE SCOPE. 316-215-4092

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, LARGE BIRD CAGE, HEDGE POST. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: 2007 PT CRUISER, 1973 CHEVY C70 GIN POLE. WANTED: 242 TRANSFER CASE FOR A JEEP. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: SECRETARY DESK, 2 KITCHEN TABLE (FORMICA & CHROME, WOOD TABLE W/3 CHAIRS, BROWN LIFT CHAIR. 620-617-5136

WANTED: 25′ OLDER MOTORHOME. 620-640-7432

FOR SALE: RED RYDER WAGON, SCOTT’S DROP SPREADER . 620-791-7878

TRADING POST CLASSIFIED:

THANK YOU FOR LISTENING & HAVE A GREAT DAY.