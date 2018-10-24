Kenworth truck tractor and grain trailer wreck in Barton County

On Tuesday, October 23 at about 2:10 p.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the intersection of Northwest 130 Avenue at Northwest 90 road to a reported injury accident.

Upon arrival, Sheriff’s deputies discovered a Kenworth truck tractor and grain trailer that had overturned into the ditch. The driver was trapped inside. Albert Fire Department and Great Bend EMS responded to the location and were able to extract the driver after about 30 minutes. The driver was identified as Randy Schriner, age 68, of Albert.

Investigation at the scene indicated Schriner was eastbound on Northwest 90 Road approaching Northwest 130 Avenue. Schriner attempted to turn right onto Northwest 130 Avenue but was traveling too fast to make the turn. The truck tractor and semi-trailer went into the east ditch on Northwest 130 Avenue and rolled one half time coming to rest on its top.

The trailer was loaded with corn at the time of the accident. Officers believe vehicle speed and a shift in the load were contributing factors in the accident.

Schriner was transported to University of Kansas Health System – Great Bend Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Albert Fire Department, and the Great Bend EMS and Fire Department.