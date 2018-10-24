KC-area teen charged after holding victim at gunpoint in video

Kansas City (AP) – A 17-year-old Kansas City boy has been charged with pointing a gun at the head of a kneeling 13-year-old after a video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

Alexander Schrader, of Independence, was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery for allegedly taking money from the younger teen. A police detective wrote in charging documents that Schrader pressed a semiautomatic handgun against the victim’s head Saturday while another teen told the boy to kiss his feet. A video also shows a friend of Schrader punching the victim in the face in an Independence neighborhood. The boy was bruised but refused medical treatment.

The juvenile that punched the boy and another juvenile that recorded the incident also were arrested. Police spokesman John Syme says he doesn’t know if they have attorneys.

