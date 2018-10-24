Kansas man hospitalized after injured planting wheat

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas man was injured in a farming accident on Tuesday in Reno County.

The Reno County Sheriff’s department reported Brian M. Miller, 31, was driving a New Holland tractor and pulling a 30-foot no till drill, planting wheat near Blanchard and Dean Road

Miller’s father told the sheriff’s department he believes Brian got off of the tractor to spread the wheat seed in the drill and for an unknown reason the tractor shifted into gear. The tractor was supposed to automatically shift into park if the driver’s seat was unoccupied.

According to his father, Brian last had contact with a friend at approximately 3:19 P.M. and hadn’t been heard from since.

His father began looking in the field for Brian and eventually found him just before 9:30p.m.

Brian told his father he had been run over by the drill. The tractor was located approximately a quarter of a mile away and had been stopped after running into a tree. The tractor was still running and was in gear.

Brian was airlifted to Wesley Medical Center by Life Team for injuries to his upper body, according to the sheriff’s department.