Kansas man accused in home invasion robbery, kidnapping

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas man faces charges in connection with a home invasion attack.

Titus Thompson 38, Hutchinson, faces potential charges, of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary, criminal threat, burglary and theft.

On Monday, Thompson and an unknown white male forced their way into a home in the 400 block of East B in Hutchinson, according to police. They demanded prescription drugs from the homeowner believed to be in his 50s.

The homeowner tried to fight back, but was kicked repeatedly. The suspects took a knife the victim used to try to defend himself and put it to his neck and threatened him with his life.

Thompson then forced the man to search the home looking for prescription drugs. The suspects took some prescription medications as well as the victim’s wallet, cell phone, a big screen TV and clothing from the home.

They then blindfolded the victim and loaded him and the stolen items into the victim’s car.

The suspects left and at some point stopped a Kwik Shop, a liquor store in Burrton and traveled to a farmhouse in eastern Reno County.

This is where Thompson allegedly tried to sell some items to two individuals. The victim was still in the back seat and saw an opportunity to escape. He jumped into the front seat of the car and took off. During that time a TV fell off the top of the car where it had been placed.

The victim’s call 911 started the investigation.

Thompson was later found walking in the 1800 block of Landon in Hutchinson. Based on the description from the victims and surveillance video from Monday’s incident, police arrested Thompson.

The victim in the kidnapping suffered bruises and cuts according to police.

Thompson is jailed on a $167,000 bond and during a first court appearance was denied a bond reduction.

He has prior convictions for obstruction, domestic battery, and driving while suspended for a case in Reno County in 2008. He also has priors for convictions of aggravated burglary and criminal possession of a firearm for a case in Sedgwick County in 2001.