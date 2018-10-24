Kansas junior Dedric Lawson makes Associated Press’ preseason All-America team

LAWRENCE, KS (AP) —Kansas junior power forward Dedric Lawson has been chosen to the Associated Press’ preseason All-America men’s basketball team, which was announced Tuesday.

Lawson, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound transfer from Memphis, was joined on the team by Purdue’s Carsen Edwards, North Carolina’s Luke Maye, Duke’s R.J. Barrett, Nevada’s Caleb Martin and Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ.

Martin and Happ were the first players to tie for the fifth spot on the preseason All-America team since 2012-13.

Lawson was fourth in the voting after appearing on 30 of the 65 ballots from a national media panel. Purdue’s Edwards was leading vote getter, appearing on 63 ballots. Lawson averaged 19.2 points and 9.9 rebounds a game his sophomore season at Memphis before transferring to Kansas.