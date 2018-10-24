Kan. man admits using brother’s identity to get a loan, buy a car

KANSAS CITY, KAN. – A Kansas man pleaded guilty today to assuming his brother’s identity to get a loan and buy a car, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

John Nolan, Jr., 64, pleaded guilty to one count of bank fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. In his plea, Nolan admitted he fraudulently used his brother’s Social Security number to purchase a Chevrolet Suburban from a car dealership in Merriam, Kan. Nolan filled out a Wells Fargo credit application using his brother’s name, date of birth and Social Security number. He also provided a driver’s license with Nolan’s picture and his brother’s identifying information. Nolan’s brother was living in Saudi Arabia and had not communicated with the defendant for years.

Sentencing is set for Jan. 24. Both parties have agreed to recommend a sentence of 30 months in federal prison.