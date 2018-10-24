GREAT BEND – Joe A. Tuzicka, 85, passed away October 22, 2018, at Medicalodges of Great Bend. He was born June 21, 1933, at Otis to Joseph F. and Sophia (Matal) Tuzicka. He married Gwendolyn Butcher, September 6, 1954, at Timken. She died July 29, 1971.

Joe has lived in Great Bend since 1966, coming from Satanta. Joe served his country in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He was a welder for Guthrie Trailer and a custodian for USD 428. He was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. He also was a member of the American Legion in Hoisington.

Survivors include, one son, Rodney Tuzicka and wife Cindy of Minco, Oklahoma; one daughter, Kimberly Baird of Great Bend; two brothers, Lester Tuzicka of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Francis Tuzicka of Colorado Springs, Colorado; one sister, Cecilia Hloracek of Munjor; four grandchildren, Robbie Baird, Corey Baird, Ethan Tuzicka and Caitlyn Tuzicka and two great-grandchildren, Rylee Baird and Kenadee Baird. He was preceded in death by his wife, Gwendolyn Tuzicka, son-in-law, Jimmie B. Baird, five brothers, Wilford, Willard, George, Louis and Father Fred M. Tuzicka, and one sister, Josephine Pozalek.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., Friday, October 26, 2018, with Vigil at 7:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 27, 2018, at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Great Bend, with Father Ted Stoecklein presiding. Interment will be at 1:00 p.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery, Timken, with Military Rites conducted by the United States Army. Memorials are suggested to the St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

