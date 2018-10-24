“Howdy Phase” continues at Great Bend Zoo

The process of fully integrating the Great Bend Zoo’s male lion Luke to two young female lion cubs continues. According to Zoo Curator and Supervisor Sara Hamlin, the “Howdy” phase of bringing Luke and the two female lions, Amana & Sauda, together is progressing well. Amana and Suada were acquired by the Zoo in September of 2017 when the pair weighed in at just 75 pounds. Now the females are close to 200 pounds and have been in the same building as Luke since August.

Sara Hamlin Audio

Hamlin says staff uses trail camera’s too keep an eye on the lions to see how their relationship is developing.

Sara Hamlin Audio

Hamlin says they will continue to give the animals time before taking the next step of fully integrating the lions to form a pride which has been the goal since Amana and Suada were acquired. Before the arrival of the two young females, Luke had been alone since the death of Boss, the Zoo’s only other lion in 2016.