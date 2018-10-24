Disability Mentoring Day conference helps with employment skills

Participants in the upcoming Disability Mentoring Day (DMD) activities will learn new employment-related skills, while networking with their peers from across central Kansas.

The DMD mini-conference is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 26 at the Great Bend Public Library.

Cody Harris, community employment specialist at Sunflower Diversified Services, is coordinating the event with the help of several other entities. Sunflower serves people with developmental disabilities and delays; the non-profit agency has been involved in DMD since 2002.

“We are stepping it up a bit this year,” Harris said. “This mini-conference format will be conducive to learning from experts who will share information in a variety of ways.”

For example, the audience will hear from a keynote speaker and choose from several breakout sessions.

“We are inviting Sunflower clients who will benefit from this information,” Harris said. “In addition, other local agencies and a school district are extending invitations.”

These entities include Rosewood Services, USD 428 and The Center for Counseling & Consultation. Barton Community College (BCC) also is involved.

“As part of the national DMD effort during October, all of us are collaborating to ensure we present the best information possible,” Harris said. “It is gratifying to have this great cooperation from our community.”

The conference will begin with registration and then Tami Allen will deliver her keynote address: “Charting the Life Course – a Trajectory Toward the Good Life.” Allen represents FEAT, which stands for Family Employment Awareness Training; she is program director at Families Together in Garden City.

Allen will provide a framework for individuals and families of all abilities and ages to develop a vision for a good life. The interactive session will focus on factors to consider when making choices about employment and daily-living activities.

Morning breakout sessions are: FEAT; the process of enrolling at BCC; and how to stay involved in the job search. The next sessions are: FEAT; BCC services; and knowing your vocational rehabilitation counselor, with Don Crouse. The last breakout meetings are: FEAT; BCC success stories; and the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

“This well-rounded, interactive agenda will provide great information,” Harris commented. “I appreciate the teamwork that went into planning this event.”

Frankie Pelster, employment specialist at Rosewood Services, is part of the planning committee that made arrangements for the location, speakers, food and door prizes.

“Our conference will serve many purposes,” Pelster said. “Participants will learn about resources to help with finding community employment, while enhancing their knowledge of informed choices and rights in the workplace.

“And to top it off,” she continued, “it is just a fun day with their peers who have the same goal of community employment.”

Pelster and Cody Harris will present the breakout session on staying involved with the job search.

“This collaboration with Cody and many others demonstrates that our agencies have a common goal,” Pelster commented. “We want to assist consumers with finding community employment and putting their needs first. It takes a community.”

Jon Prescott, Sunflower executive director, agreed that local cooperation has been excellent and mentioned Don Crouse, rehabilitation counselor for Rehabilitation Services.

“Don has invaluable mentoring expertise and this conference will be successful, in part, because of him,” Prescott said. “When it comes to having a coaching partner, Don is the best.”