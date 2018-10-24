Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/23)

BOOKED: Jose Sanchez-Chavez on GBMC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of the $500 C/S. BTDC case for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.

BOOKED: Ryan Shull of Salina on a BTDC warrant for giving a worthless check, bond set at $344.03 cash only.

BOOKED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on EMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.

BOOKED: Joshua Frydendall of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Dominque Hoch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Daniel Glaze of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.

BOOKED: Shawn Epp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.

RELEASED: Steven Reed for time served.

RELEASED: Randal Long of Garden City to KDOC.

RELEASED: Rodney Dee Campbell Jr. to KDOC.

RELEASED: Ernesto Montez of Great Bend to KDOC.

RELEASED: Ryan Shull of Salina on a BTDC warrant for giving a worthless check, posted bond of $344.03 cash.

RELEASED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on EMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of cash only $500 paid by defendant.

RELEASED: Shawn Epp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.