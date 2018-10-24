Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (10/23)

BOOKED: Jose Sanchez-Chavez on GBMC warrant for FTA, bond is set in the amount of the $500 C/S. BTDC case for possession of controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia, bond is set at $10,000 C/S.
BOOKED: Ryan Shull of Salina on a BTDC warrant for giving a worthless check, bond set at $344.03 cash only.
BOOKED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on EMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $500 cash only.
BOOKED: Joshua Frydendall of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Dominque Hoch of Great Bend on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Daniel Glaze of Hoisington on BTDC warrant for probation violation, no bond.
BOOKED: Shawn Epp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, bond set at $1,000 C/S.
RELEASED: Steven Reed for time served.
RELEASED: Randal Long of Garden City to KDOC.
RELEASED: Rodney Dee Campbell Jr. to KDOC.
RELEASED: Ernesto Montez of Great Bend to KDOC.
RELEASED: Ryan Shull of Salina on a BTDC warrant for giving a worthless check, posted bond of $344.03 cash.
RELEASED: Alex Delgadillo of Great Bend on EMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of cash only $500 paid by defendant.
RELEASED: Shawn Epp of Great Bend on GBMC warrant for failure to appear, posted bond amount of $1,000 through Ace Bail Bonding.