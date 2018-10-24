Barton County ready for election day with less voting locations

The general election is less than two weeks away, and the Barton County Election Office is primed with less to worry about. Despite the typically larger turnout during the general election compared to the primary election in August, Barton County is dealing with far fewer voting machines and less voting locations.

Barton County Election Officer Donna Zimmerman says the process of Election Day is usually easier in November.

Zimmerman says her office is processing advanced voters and a larger-than-normal amount of mail ballots.

Barton County utilized 87 voting machines this past August in 23 locations. The November election will trim voting locations to 11. Less voting locations has made it easier to staff poll workers and will reduce the cost to replace the aging machines that were purchased in 2005 with an anticipated shelf life of 10 years.

Voters can view a list of candidates for city, county, and state races by visiting bartoncounty.org. You can find additional information including where your voting place is by going to voteks.org.