Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

3 from Illinois jailed on drug charges after I-70 traffic stop

by

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges. Just before noon Monday, police made a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 70 at the Marysville-Herington exit, according to the Junction City Police Tour Log.

Nehring -photo Geary Co.

Putnam -photo Geary Co.

Officers arrested Lathyn Nehring, 18, Duquoin, Illinois; Tyrese Vinson, 18, Carbondale, Illinois; and Dante Putnam, 23, West Frankfort, Illinois on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Distribute Marijuana, No Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Vinson -photo Geary Co.

Vinson was also arrested on suspicion of Interference with LEO and Putnam on Fleeing / Eluding and Maximum Speed Limits.

Police released no additional details.