3 from Illinois jailed on drug charges after I-70 traffic stop

GEARY COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects on drug charges. Just before noon Monday, police made a traffic stop for speeding on Interstate 70 at the Marysville-Herington exit, according to the Junction City Police Tour Log.

Officers arrested Lathyn Nehring, 18, Duquoin, Illinois; Tyrese Vinson, 18, Carbondale, Illinois; and Dante Putnam, 23, West Frankfort, Illinois on suspicion of Possession of Marijuana, Distribute Marijuana, No Drug Tax Stamp, and Possession of Paraphernalia.

Vinson was also arrested on suspicion of Interference with LEO and Putnam on Fleeing / Eluding and Maximum Speed Limits.

Police released no additional details.