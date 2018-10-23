Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

by

12A-5A           Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A             America in the Morning

6A-7A             “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal 

7A-9A             Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A           “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include GBHC Director Heather Acheson.

9A-10A           Trading Post with John O’Connor 

10A-11A        Agri-Talk with Chip Flory

11A-11:30     “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “The Role of Small Railroads in Kansas” (Encore Presentation)

11:30-12P     “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor Coordinator Emily Goad who will talk about this weekend’s Zoo Boo event at Britt Spaugh Zoo. Also, Zoo Curator and Supervisor Sara Hamlin will stop by to talk about recent Zoo improvements.

12P-12:25     KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info. 

12:25-1P        “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif 

1P-4P             Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P             AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory 

5P-6P             KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info 

6P-11P           Major League Baseball – World Series Game 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox 

11P-MID        ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”