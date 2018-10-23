Wednesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory
5A-6A America in the Morning
6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal
7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment
8:30-9A “Golden Belt Humane Society Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include GBHC Director Heather Acheson.
9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor
10A-11A Agri-Talk with Chip Flory
11A-11:30 “Perspectives” hosted by Richard Baker. “The Role of Small Railroads in Kansas” (Encore Presentation)
11:30-12P “City Edition” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include Great Bend Convention and Visitors Bureau Visitor Coordinator Emily Goad who will talk about this weekend’s Zoo Boo event at Britt Spaugh Zoo. Also, Zoo Curator and Supervisor Sara Hamlin will stop by to talk about recent Zoo improvements.
12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.
12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Steve Webster and Cole Reif
1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show
4P-5P AgriTalk – “After the Bell” with Chip Flory
5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info
6P-11P Major League Baseball – World Series Game 2 – Los Angeles Dodgers @ Boston Red Sox
11P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie & Fitzsimmons”