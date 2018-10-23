U.S. Marshals capture woman charged in triple-fatal Kan. crash

JACKSON COUNTY — A woman allegedly facing charges for a triple-fatal Kansas crash who skipped a court appearance was captured by U.S. Marshals Tuesday morning in Nebraska, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

On October 11, Maria Perez-Marquez, 49, Omaha, was charged in Kansas with three counts of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated battery and reckless driving for the November 2017 crash near Holton that killed the mother, sister and uncle of two Kansas high school football players shortly after the family watched the boys’ Sabetha team win a state football championship. Two other people were injured.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance from the U.S. Marshals to locate Perez-Marquez. Perez-Marquez who was arrested on a no bond Jackson County District Court warrant, is being transported to the Douglas County Jail in Omaha, Nebraska and will be awaiting an extradition hearing, according to Morse.

Authorities did not released details on the arrest.