Tuition rates at Barton Community College makes way into Commissioner discussion

Barton County Commissioners Monday spent a good deal of time reviewing their experience at last week’s Kansas Association of County’s Conference in Overland Park.

Commissioner Jennifer Schartz mentioned one of the sessions she attended concerned property taxes levied in counties that had community colleges located there. While saying she understands how important those colleges are to their communities, she also expressed the frustrations that many taxpayers have in those counties about having to foot the bill.

Jennifer Schartz Audio

Alicia Straub also attended that session and says in-county and out-of-county tuition rates was another topic of discussion.

Alicia Straub Audio

According to the Barton Community College web-site, in-state tuition to attend Barton is $112 per credit hour, the same rate as out-of-state tuition. Barton County residents do receive a $7 per credit hour scholarship for on campus classes but online classes are excluded.

International student tuition is $195, BARTonline classes and EDUKAN classes are $150 per credit hour.

According to the 2017 Real and Personal Property Value and Tax Summary for Barton County, 19% of all tax dollars distributed to taxing districts went to Barton Community College.