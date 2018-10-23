Tuesday Sports Headlines

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Kansas starts the 2018-19 season as the No. 1-ranked team in The Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll. The Jayhawks earned 37 of 65 first-place votes in results released Monday. Kentucky checks in at No. 2, followed by Gonzaga, Duke and Virginia to round out the top 5. The Atlantic Coast Conference has seven teams ranked in the poll, the most of any conference. The Southeastern Conference has five.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs have not only survived what is probably their toughest stretch this season, they have downright thrived. Their blowout win over Cincinnati on Sunday night left them at 6-1 and in firm control of the AFC West, not to mention the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. And with an easier nine-game stretch ahead, there is a good chance they hold onto it.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU receiver and standout returner KaVontae Turpin has been suspended from the team after an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend and his arrest on an assault charge. Coach Gary Patterson says Turpin probably won’t play Saturday at Kansas. Turpin’s arrest came after TCU’s home loss to Oklahoma in which he had a 99-yard kickoff return for his school-record sixth career special teams touchdown.

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Like clockwork, Oklahoma has developed yet another star freshman running back. Kennedy Brooks is the latest off the assembly line. He ran for 168 yards and a touchdown last Saturday. For the season, Brooks has rushed for 360 yards and four touchdowns. He likely will carry more of the load heading into No. 8 Oklahoma’s home game against Kansas State on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU coach Gary Patterson says sophomore quarterback Shawn Robinson will have surgery and Michael Collins will be the starter. Patterson did not discuss details, but the decision comes more than three weeks after Robinson took a hit on his non-throwing left shoulder in a 17-14 win over Iowa State. Robinson played the next game, but Collins replaced him after three series against Oklahoma. TCU plays at Kansas on Saturday.

National Headlines

ATLANTA (AP) — Even going against one of the NFL’s most porous defenses, the New York Giants couldn’t manage to outpoint the Atlanta Falcons. Matt Ryan finished 31 of 39 for 379 yards in Atlanta’s 23-20 win. Eli Manning was sacked four times but still managed to complete 27 of 38 for 399 yards. Odell Beckham hauled in eight passes for 143 yards. New York botched its best scoring chance by going for a touchdown on fourth-and-goal from the 1 early in the third quarter. The Giants are just 1 and 6.

BOSTON (AP) — This World Series is making history even before it starts. Boston’s Alex Cora and Los Angeles’ Dave Roberts are the first minority managers to face each other in the Series. Cora, who is from Puerto Rico, is already the first minority manager in Red Sox history. Roberts says he doesn’t spend a lot of time thinking about it but he is glad to see progress has been made.

DALLAS (AP) — DeAndre Jordan is making an impression at his new home with the Dallas Mavericks. He was a double-double machine before and after he stiffed the Dallas Mavericks in free agency three years ago. Now that the Texas native finally decided to join the Mavericks, the 6-11 center is up to the same old tricks. Jordan became the first Dallas player in 24 years to start a season with three straight double-doubles, getting 18 points and 16 rebounds to help the Mavericks beat the Chicago Bulls 115-109 on Monday night.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 31 points and 15 rebounds, Khris Middleton sank a pair of late 3-pointers and the Milwaukee Bucks survived a furious second-half rally by New York to hold off the Knicks 124-113. Middleton was efficient in scoring 30 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. led the Knicks with 24 points. Milwaukee remains unbeaten.

Monday Scores

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Orlando 93 Boston 90

Final Toronto 127 Charlotte 106

Final Minnesota 101 Indiana 91

Final Milwaukee 124 N-Y Knicks 113

Final Dallas 115 Chicago 109

Final Memphis 92 Utah 84

Final OT Washington 125 Portland 124

Final OT San Antonio 143 L.A. Lakers 142

Final Golden State 123 Phoenix 103

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final Atlanta 23 N-Y Giants 20