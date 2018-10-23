Stop ‘N Learn Wednesday will focus on taxes

The Great Bend Recreation Commission will be hosting a free Stop ‘N Learn Session titled “How Property Values Are Determined and How to Read a Tax Bill” on Wednesday, October 24th, from 12:00 – 1:00 pm at the Great Bend Activity Center, 2715 18th Street in Great Bend.

If you have ever wondered how the county determines your property value, you will be able learn how property values are arrived at. Barton County Appriaser Barb Esfeld and Deputy Appraiser Wendy Prosser will be the presenters for this program.

Esfeld and Prosser will also discuss how the appeal process works and other valuable information about property values such as how to read a tax bill.

For more information about this program and other programs the Great Bend Rec offers, please go to their web site at www.greatbendrec.com or call the Recreation Commission office at 793-3755 ext. 110.