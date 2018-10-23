Panthers knock off Newton 4-1 in 5A Regional

Chiny Sanchez scored two goals to help the Great Bend Panthers defeat Newton 4-1 Monday in the first round of the 5A Regionals at Memorial Stadium.

Francisco Garcia scored on a penalty kick and Humberto Alonzo also scored as the Panthers picked up the victory to advance on in the 5A Bracket.

The 7-10 Panthers will play Tuesday in Salina at 6 p.m. at Salina Stadium against the Mustangs of Salina Central. The Mustangs enter the match with a record of 13-3 and defeated the Panthers 6-3 in the season opener for both teams.