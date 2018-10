OCTOBER 23, 2018

Download Trading Post Classified Form CLICK HERE

FOR SALE: 2 COMPUTER KEYBOARDS, 10 VHS TAPES, FLIP PHONE W/EXTRAS. 620-786-1945

FOR SALE: 2 BAGS OF LEAD SHOT, 4 & 6, NORTHSTAR 55KW GENERATOR. 620-786-5903

FOR SALE: 3 YEAR KENMORE WASHER, DINETTE SET W/4 CHAIRS. 620-586-8003

FOR SALE: 5HP DUCK MOTOR 620-786-0929

FOR SALE: 2003 HARLEY DAVIDSON DYNA LO RIDER W/EXTRAS OR TRADE, LANDSCAPING ROCK, LARGE WIRE DOG KENNELS. 620-786-5255

FOR SALE: 2 BLUE LAZY BOY ROCKER RECLINERS. 620-546-3445

FOR SALE: 1993 FORD AEROSTAR VAN, 2 RECLINERS, LARGE MICROWAVE. 620-793-8544 BEFORE NOON

FOR SALE: 1973 C70 GIN TRUCK, 2007 PT CRUISER. WANTED: LOG SPLITTER. 620-792-9414

FOR SALE: TIGER LILIES, WINTER ONIONS. 620-617-6642

FOR SALE: DEER RIFLE 30-06, BARNETT QUAD 400 CROSSBOW. 785-658-5704

FOR SALE: HEAVY DUTY 8X18 FLAT BED TRAILER, F700 WHEAT DUMP TRUCK W/UPDATES. 620-793-3854

FOR SALE: SWISHER 28 TON LOG SPLITTER, HEDGE POSTS, BIRDCAGE. 785-531-0883

FOR SALE: MEDICINE CABINET, BATHROOM SINK (NEW). WANTED: FEMALE COCKATIEL. 620-617-3505

FOR SALE: 3 WOOD DOG HOUSES (LARGE). 620-791-7993 OR 620-653-2275

WANTED: 4 TIRES 255/70/16 620-352-0860, 1940’S FARMALL M TRACTOR OR TRACTOR ENGINE. 620-546-1632

FOR SALE: GRAIN CART 850 BUSHEL + W/EXTRAS, EQUIPMENT FOR A JOHN DEERE COMBINE (GRAIN & RETURN ELEVATORS)WANTED: 2000-3000 GALLON PROPANE TANK 620-285-5288

FOR SALE: PROPANE RANGE, 300-400 BALL CAPS. 785-810-8123

FREE: FRUIT JARS W/LIDS. 620-653-7552

WANTED: 200 GALLON PROPANE TANK. 620-793-5645

FOR SALE: DUMP CARTS FOR A LAWN TRACTOR. 620-786-8534

FOR SALE: 500 GALLON PROPANE TANK, 1 CUP KEURIG COFFEE POT. WANTED: 1 TIRE 235/70/16 620-653-2367

WANTED: THIS INDIVIDUAL IS LOOKING A HOME IN THE COUNTRY TO RENT. PREFERS EASTERN BARTON COUNTY OR WESTERN RICE COUNTY. HE CAN MAKE THE REPAIRS IN EXCHANGE FOR RENT. FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL: 620-617-2194

