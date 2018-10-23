Lady Cougars upend Hutchinson

The Barton Community College volleyball team rallied from a two set deficit Monday night at the Barton Gym to earn a thrilling five set victory over Hutchinson Community College 17-25, 20-25, 25-19, 25-19, and 17-15.

Barton improves to 9-5 in Jayhawk Conference play and 19-14 on the year while third place Hutchinson drops to 10-5 and 16-15 overall. The Cougars control their destiny of a first round home playoff game with two home matches remaining in the regular season beginning with fifth place Butler Community College (8-7, 15-13) at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Barton needs to win one of their two remaining matches, leading the Grizzlies by two games in the loss column of the standings. Should Butler win, increased importance turns to Saturday’s 2:00 p.m. regular season finale against sixth place Independence Community College (5-9, 8-17). The Cougars do have slim hopes of jumping into third place should Hutchinson lose to Independence on Wednesday at the Sports Arena and Barton is able to run the table.