Kansas woman sentenced for stealing guns to pay drug debt

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas woman was sentenced Monday to 110 months in federal prison for prying open a display case and stealing guns from a local store, U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister said.

Chaelyn Nichole Aaron, 28, Wichita, pleaded guilty of one count of theft of firearms. In her plea, she admitted the crime occurred March 28, 2018, at an Atwoods store at 6235 N. Broadway in Wichita.

Aaron went into the store and used a small red crowbar to pry open a display case. She took seven handguns from the case and left the store. According to documents filed in court, she gave the guns to a drug dealer to pay off her debt.