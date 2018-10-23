Kansas man avoids injury after small plane lands in stubble field

GEARY COUNTY —A Kansas man avoided injury in a small plane mishap just after 6:30p.m. Monday in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Zenith 601XL airplane piloted by Mark A. Gorman, 67, Junction City took off from the Junction City Airport.

At approximately 2500 feet elevation the aircraft’s bubble canopy came open. The pilot was not able to maintain flight elevation and landed in the corn stubble just south of the intersection at Crider Road and Old U.S. 40.

Gorman was not injured.