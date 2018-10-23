Kan. man accused of witness intimidation after alleged attack on woman

SALINE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect for an alleged attack on a woman.

A Salina woman initially reported a weekend domestic dispute was only verbal, according to Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester.

She later reported 39-year-old Abel Erives grabbed her around the neck, lifted her off the floor and attempted to strangle her. She also reported that prior to police arriving for the initial call, Erives told her what to tell police when they arrived, according to Forrester.

A medical evaluation indicated the woman’s injuries were consistent with being strangled, according to Forrester.

Police arrested Ervies on requested charges that include aggravated domestic battery and intimidation of a witness to prevent reporting.