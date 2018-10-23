Hoisington still fundraising for dog park installation

The City of Hoisington found out they did not receive a $25,000 grant from PetSafe to help construct a dog park, but that has not stopped the push to raise money. Karla Crissman from Clara Barton Hospital has continued to find grant opportunities that would help Hoisington install the dog park at Bicentennial Park.

Hoisington Code Enforcement Officer Dolores Kipper says the City would like add the feature to the community.

Dolores Kipper Audio

Hoisington hosted a “Pooch Plunge” where dogs swam in the city pool before it closed with the money raised going towards the dog park fund. Kipper also noted receiving a contribution in the mail for the dog park. The initial goal was to raise $50,000, but Kipper believes they can get the project completed for less.

The park itself will be 150 feet by 200 feet with a chain link fence dividing the park for bigger and smaller dogs.