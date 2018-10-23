GREAT BEND – Dolores Jane Mason, 89, passed away October 21, 2018 at Medicalodges of Great Bend. She was born May 31, 1929, at Ellsworth, to Walter and Lilly (Cohls) Schultz. She married Johnnie Mason, Jr., January 4, 1948, at Ellsworth. He died February 15, 1975.

Coming from Salina in 1968, Dolores was a Great Bend resident. Dolores worked for CKMC in many different departments, eventually retiring as a PBX Operator. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she taught Sunday School and was an Argonne Rebels Bugle Corp “Mom”.

Survivors include, two sons, Dan Mason and wife Donna of Ellinwood, and Steve Mason of Wichita; one daughter, Bonnie Jeffers and husband Dan of Osawatomie; four sisters, Gladys Schraeder and husband Kenny of Austin, Texas, Joyce Schultz of Salina, Janice Sneath of Kanopolis and Karen Kohlmeyer and husband Marvin of Sabetha; one sister-in-law, Gayle Schultz of Ellsworth; one brother-in-law, Willard Olson of Burdick; ten grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnnie Mason, Jr., a brother Lloyd Schultz; a sister, Shirley Olson and brother-in-law Clarence Sneath.

Visitation will be held from Noon to 9:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 23, 2018, at Bryant Funeral Home, with family receiving friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, October 24, 2018, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Rev. Jon Brudvig presiding. Interment will be in the Great Bend Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Endowment, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

