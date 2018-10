Cop Shop (10/22)

Barton County Sheriff’s Office Incident Log (10/22)

Non-Injury Accident

At 6:04 a.m. an accident was reported at NE 40 Road & NE 50 Avenue.

Great Bend Police Department Incident Log (10/22)

Sick Person

At 4:59 a.m. EMS assistance was needed at 5205 Ridgeway Dr.

Burglary / In Progress

At 7:06 a.m. a burglary was reported at 1310 Hubbard Street.

Theft

At 10:50 a.m. a theft was reported at 1560 K-96 Highway.

Non-Injury Accident

At 11:29 a.m. a hit and run case was reported at 3503 10th Street.

At 4:53 p.m. an accident was reported at 1031 Jackson Street.

Traumatic Injuries

At 9:40 p.m. ambulance assistance was needed at 1901 Jackson Avenue.