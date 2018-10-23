Basketball: Barton men picked 2nd; women 4th

MEN

The Kansas Jayhawk Conference has released their preseason polls. The Barton Community College men’s basketball team, coming off an Elite 8 appearance last year, were picked to finish 2nd in the Jayhawk West this year behind Hutchinson.

1. Hutch

2. Barton

3. Seward County

4. Garden City

5. Colby

6. Pratt

7. Dodge City

8. Northwest Tech

Coffeyville men were picked to finish 1st on the East side.

WOMEN

The Barton women, returning several key pieces from a year ago, including 1st team selection Jaylin Stapleton and 2nd team pick Taylor Regan, were picked to finish 4th in the Jayhawk West, behind top choice Seward County, then Hutchinson and Garden City.

1. Seward County

2. Hutchinson

3. Garden City

4. Barton

5. Colby

6. Pratt

7. Dodge City

8. Northwest Tech

Butler women were chosen to win the Jayhawk East.