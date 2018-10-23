After 2 week investigation, Kansas teen jailed for violent car theft

Just after 2a.m. October 9, officers responded to 2930 SE Highland CT in Topeka on a report of a robbery to an individual, Lt. Manuel Munoz. The victim reported being struck on the head by several subjects and they stole his car keys and then drove away in his gold Honda Accord.

Officers quickly located the car traveling westbound at SE 6th and Lafayette and attempted to stop it. Several occupants took off running from the vehicle and were last seen running east through the neighborhood.

Officers quickly set up a perimeter and a K9 unit was brought in to assist. Officers took a juvenile female into custody at the intersection of SE 6th and Locust. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment with non-life threatening injuries.

Just after 9:30p.m. Monday, officers following up on information from detectives, located 18-year-old Anthony Marquise Kane in connection with the robbery. He was booked into Shawnee County Department of corrections for one count of aggravated robbery.