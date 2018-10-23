100 People Who Care upcoming giving meeting Nov. 6

The 100+ People Who Care group of Barton County will be holding their next meeting on Tuesday, November 6th, at 5:30 p.m., in the Courtyard of the Best Western Angus Inn, 2920 10th Street, Great Bend. The meeting will include presentations from three charities nominated at the previous meeting. Following the presentations, members will vote on the charity to receive their $100 donations. With membership continuing to grow, the winning charity will receive over $10,000 to further their work in Barton County!

Charities who were nominated this quarter include the Prairie Godmother Funds, Golden Belt Humane Society, and Meals on Wheels- Barton County. Current members are permitted to vote or nominate future charities. If you are interested in learning more, we welcome you to attend the November meeting. To join prior to the meeting, please visit www.100bartoncounty.org. You can also find our group on Facebook!