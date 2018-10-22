William T. “Tommy” Stanley, age 78 years, of rural Great Bend, Kansas, passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 at his home after a sudden illness. Tommy was born on November 18, 1939 at Nevada, Missouri to Thomas and Geneva (Porter) Stanley. He was united in marriage to Theresa Basgall on October 20, 1961 at La Crosse, Kansas. A Great Bend resident for the past 40 years, Tommy worked for Marlett Manufacturing in Great Bend for about 10 years. After that he worked as a Roughneck in the oil patch for 15 years, having worked for Big Kat Drilling and Mohawk Drilling of Great Bend. He also owned and operated Stanley Painting, where he painted oil tank batteries, buildings, and “anything paint would stick to”. For many years he also worked part-time for Charter Funerals (and its predecessor, Fryberger Mortuary) of Great Bend. Tommy attended the Catholic Church and was a former member of Great Bend Masonic Lodge #15 A.F. & A.M.. Tommy loved hunting and fishing with his sons, and loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include three sons: Brad J. (and his wife, Connie) Stanley of Bella Vista, Arkansas, Trevor Stanley of Emporia, Kansas, and Brian (and his wife, Melia) Stanley of Newton, Kansas; seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Tommy was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Theresa Stanley on April 19, 2015.

According to his wishes, cremation has been chosen. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be directed in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family and a complete obituary may be viewed at http://www.charterfunerals.com/locations/great-bend.php.