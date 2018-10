Tuesday Weather

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Northeast wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. East southeast wind 8 to 10 mph.

Wednesday A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 57. East southeast wind around 9 mph.

Wednesday Night Showers likely, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 43. South southeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Thursday Showers likely, mainly before 8am. Cloudy, with a high near 56. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Friday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 63.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Sunny, with a high near 61.