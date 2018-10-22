State Volleyball scheduled for Hoisington, Ellinwood and Otis-Bison

3A State Volleyball at Hutchinson

Friday, October 26– Pool I (Top Bracket)

Seed 1: Burlington, 37-3

Seed 8: Hoisington, 16-24

Seed 4: Seneca-Nemaha Central, 35-8

Seed 5: Hesston, 30-7

COURT A

3:30 PM Seneca-Nemaha Central (4) vs. Hesston (5)

4:30 PM Burlington (1) vs. Hoisington (8)

5:30 PM Seneca-Nemaha Central (4) vs. Hoisington (8)

6:30 PM Burlington (1) vs. Hesston (5)

7:30 PM Hesston (5) vs. Hoisington (8)

8:30 PM Burlington (1) vs. Seneca-Nemaha Central (4)

Friday, October 26– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)

Seed 2: Beloit, 34-4

Seed 7: Frontenac, 31-10

Seed 3: Silver Lake, 32-6

Seed 6: Belle Plaine, 32-8

COURT B

3:30 PM Silver Lake (3) vs. Belle Plaine (6)

4:30 PM Beloit (2) vs. Frontenac (7)

5:30 PM Silver Lake (3) vs. Frontenac (7)

6:30 PM Beloit (2) vs. Belle Plaine (6)

7:30 PM Belle Plaine (6) vs. Frontenac (7)

8:30 PM Beloit (2) vs. Silver Lake (3)

Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.

Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @ 2:00 pm.

Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.

Class 2A @ Hays

Friday, October 26– Pool I (Top Bracket)

Seed 1: Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan, 40-0

Seed 8: Blue Rapids-Valley Heights, 24-15

Seed 4: Shawnee-Maranatha Academy, 29-7

Seed 5: Garden Plain, 31-9

COURT A

10:00 AM Shawnee-Maranatha Academy (4) vs. Garden Plain (5)

11:00 AM Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1) vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (8)

12:00 PM Shawnee-Maranatha Academy (4) vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (8)

1:00 PM Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1) vs. Garden Plain (5)

2:00 PM Garden Plain (5) vs. Blue Rapids-Valley Heights (8)

3:00 PM Pittsburg-St. Mary’s Colgan (1) vs. Shawnee-Maranatha Academy (4)

Friday, October 26– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)

Seed 2: Smith Center, 35-5

Seed 7: Ellinwood, 27-11

Seed 3: Meade, 33-5

Seed 6: Wabaunsee, 29-10

COURT B

10:00 AM Meade (3) vs. Wabaunsee (6)

11:00 AM Smith Center (2) vs. Ellinwood (7)

12:00 PM Meade (3) vs. Ellinwood (7)

1:00 PM Smith Center (2) vs. Wabaunsee (6)

2:00 PM Wabaunsee (6) vs. Ellinwood (7)

3:00 PM Smith Center (2) vs. Meade (3)

Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.

Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @10:00 am.

Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.

Class 1A @ Emporia

Friday, October 26– Pool I (Top Bracket)

Seed 1: Centralia, 42-0

Seed 8: Otis-Bison, 28-12

Seed 4: Olpe, 32-9

Seed 5: Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell, 31-9

COURT A

10:00 AM Olpe (4) vs. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell (5)

11:00 AM Centralia (1) vs. Otis-Bison (8)

12:00 PM Olpe (4) vs. Otis-Bison (8)

1:00 PM Centralia (1) vs. Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell (5)

2:00 PM Grainfield-Wheatland/Grinnell (5) vs. Otis-Bison (8)

3:00 PM Centralia (1) vs. Olpe (4)

Friday, October 26– Pool II (Bottom Bracket)

Seed 2: Spearville, 40-0

Seed 7: Montezuma-South Gray, 28-11

Seed 3: Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton, 32-8

Seed 6: Moundridge, 32-10

COURT B

10:00 AM Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton (3) vs. Moundridge (6)

11:00 AM Spearville (2) vs. Montezuma-South Gray (7)

12:00 PM Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton (3) vs. Montezuma-South Gray (7)

1:00 PM Spearville (2) vs. Moundridge (6)

2:00 PM Moundridge (6) vs. Montezuma-South Gray (7)

3:00 PM Spearville (2) vs. Beloit-St. Johns/Tipton (3)

Saturday Bracket posted on KSHSAA website at the conclusion of pool play on Friday.

Saturday Semi-final matches will begin @10:00 am.

Consolation & Championship Matches will begin 15 min. after last semi-final match has concluded.