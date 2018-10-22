Sheriff: Kan. teen hospitalized after ejected in rollover crash

SALINE COUNTY — Two Kansas teens are recovering from injuries in an accident on Friday in Saline County.

A 2006 Suzuki Aerio driven by Couper Shutts, 18, Salina, was northbound on a gravel portion of Whitmore Road and lost control of the vehicle just past the intersection with Cloud Street, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

The vehicle rolled and ejected passenger Hannah Mertz, 16, Salina.

Mertz and passenger Allison Nashwick, 18, Salina were transported to Salina Regional Health Center.

Mertz was not wearing a seat belt, according to Soldan. Shutts was not injured. He was cited for driving at a speed not reasonable and prudent, according to Soldan.