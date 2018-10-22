Police: Kan. man stole car from jail parking lot immediately after release from jail

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities have made an arrest in connection with a stolen vehicle.

Just after 4pm Sunday a citizen noticed their vehicle was missing from the lot of the Shawnee County Department of Corrections (DOC) in Topeka, according to police Lt. Aaron Jones.

Review of the camera system a suspect was identified as 33 years-old Kevin E. Jones. He had just been released from the jail at approximately 9a.m., just prior to the theft of the vehicle.

Officers were then called to the 500 block of NE Grattan in Topeka for a report of a man attempting to break into a vehicle. The owner of the vehicle and neighbors kept the suspect on scene until the arrival of officers.

The responding officers recognized the suspect in this incident was Kevin Jones from the earlier reviewed surveillance footage.

The original stolen vehicle was then located by officers in the 700 Block of SW Taylor around 7:15 pm.

Jones was arrested under suspicion of motor vehicle theft and criminal damage. The damage to the vehicle on Grattan was estimated to be about $700, according to police.