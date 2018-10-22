Police arrest weekend Kan. robbery suspect, recover stolen cash

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have a suspect in custody.

Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, police responded to an armed robbery call at the NuWay, 6404 E. Central in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson. A 20-year-old male employee told police a suspect entered the business, indicated he had a gun and demanded money. The staff gave him money and the suspect fled on foot.

Police located the suspect identified as 35-year-old Jacob Saunstaire in the area of Douglas and Hillcrest and took him into custody without incident, according to Davidson. Police also recovered the money in the area of Douglas and Hillcrest.

Saunstaire was booked on one count of aggravated robbery. Saunstaire has four previous convictions for aggravated robbery in addition to convictions for flee and attempt to elude law enforcement and for criminal discharge of a firearm, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.