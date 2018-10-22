Monday Sports Headlines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — It’s hard to tell these days what’s more entertaining to watch: Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs’ high-flying offense or their crazy, creative touchdown celebrations. Opposing teams are getting a heavy dose of both. The Bengals were their latest victims on Sunday night, getting blown out 45-10 at Arrowhead Stadium.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Andy Dalton struggled, Joe Mixon was bottled up and Cincinnati managed just 239 yards total offense in a 45-10 loss in Kansas City on Sunday night. The dominance was so complete that the Chiefs defense, which got a pick-6 from Ron Parker, nearly outscored the Bengals.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Chase Elliott has won at Kansas Speedway to take momentum into the third round of NASCAR’s playoffs. Elliott’s victory bookended the second round of the playoffs. He opened with a victory at Dover and closed with the win at Kansas. He was already locked into the third round of the playoffs. The playoff field was cut by four drivers. Kyle Larson, Brad Keselowski, Alex Bowman and Ryan Blaney were eliminated from championship contention.

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Roger Espinoza and Johnny Russell scored second-half goals and Sporting Kansas City beat FC Dallas 3-0 to move atop the Western Conference. Kansas City (17-8-8) is two points ahead of FC Dallas and Los Angeles FC.

National Headlines

UNDATED (AP) — Clemson is back at No. 2 in The Associated Press college football poll behind top-ranked Alabama. It moved up to where it started after a convincing victory and Ohio State’s first loss of the season. The Crimson Tide are a unanimous No. 1 for the first time this season. Notre Dame is No. 3, followed by LSU and Michigan. Ohio State dropped to No. 11 after being upset by Purdue. No. 25 Appalachian State is ranked in the AP poll for the first time in school history.

UNDATED (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels and Cincinnati Reds have new managers. Los Angeles has hired Brad Ausmus to replace Mike Scioscia (SOH’-shuh), who spent 19 years in the dugout and resigned last month as the winningest manager in franchise history. The Reds hired Cincinnati native David Bell to turn around a team that skidded to a 67-95 record and a last-place finish in the NL Central.

DENVER (AP) — Juancho Hernangomez blocked a potential tying layup just before the buzzer to preserve the Denver Nuggets’ 100-98 triumph against the visiting Golden State Warriors. Golden State had erased most of a 13-point, fourth-quarter deficit before Hernangomez deflected Damian Jones’ shot in the paint. Gary Harris scored 28 points to help Denver get to 3-0 for the first time since 2009.

CHICAGO (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning set an NHL record by firing 33 shots on Cam Ward in the second period of a 6-3 win at Chicago. The total was the most in a single stanza since shots by period became an official NHL statistic 21 years ago. Braydon Point had a goal and two assists for the Lightning, who scored three times during their second-period onslaught.

Sunday Scores

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Final L.A. Chargers 20 Tennessee 19

Final New England 38 Chicago 31

Final OT Tampa Bay 26 Cleveland 23

Final Houston 20 Jacksonville 7

Final Minnesota 37 N-Y Jets 17

Final Indianapolis 37 Buffalo 5

Final Detroit 32 Miami 21

Final Carolina 21 Philadelphia 17

Final New Orleans 24 Baltimore 23

Final Washington 20 Dallas 17

Final L.A. Rams 39 San Francisco 10

Final Kansas City 45 Cincinnati 10

N-Y Giants at Atlanta 8:15 p.m. Monday

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Final Atlanta 133 Cleveland 111

Final Sacramento 131 Oklahoma City 120

Final Denver 100 Golden State 98

Final L.A. Clippers 115 Houston 112