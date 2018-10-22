Kansas woman jailed for stabbing woman in the neck

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 9:30 p.m. Sunday, police responded to an unknown call for EMS at the Relax Inn, 2232 S. Broadway in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Upon arrival, Officers located a 25-year-old female with a laceration to her neck. Officers also found 26-year old Teka Pardue armed with a knife. She dropped the knife and was taken into custody without incident.

The investigation revealed Pardue and the victim got into a verbal argument, and Pardue stabbed the victim one time. EMS transported the victim to an area hospital in critical, according to Davidson.

Police arrested Pardue on charges of attempted 1st degree murder, aggravated weapons violation and possession of drug paraphernalia. The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office.

Perdue has a previous drug conviction in Harvey County, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.