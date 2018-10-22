Kansas teen hospitalized after ejected in crash with semi

RENO COUNTY — A Kansas teen was injured in an accident just after 8:30a.m. Monday in Reno County.

A Mazda passenger vehicle driven by Emily Morton, 17, was eastbound on 30th Avenue and stopped a the stop sign at 30th at Buhler Road just east of Hutchinson, according to the Reno County Sheriff’s Department.

The driver pulled out in front of a Kenworth Semi driven by 27-year-old Ethan Ediger. The semi struck the Mazda and Morton was ejected from the vehicle. She was transported to the hospital in Hutchinson for treatment. Ediger was not injured.

Authorities released no additional details.